Nikiski grads put cap on high school careers

Sofie Nielsen, 16, secures a tassel onto her graduation cap just before walking with the 2017 graduating class of Nikiski Middle-High School on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the school's gymnasium in Nikiski, Alaska. A foreign exchange student from Denmark, Nielsen will return home to complete high school this fall, but said she couldn't pass up the opportunity to walk with her classmates when offered the chance.

