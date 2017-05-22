New ownership brings fresh approach t...

New ownership brings fresh approach to movies, bowling in Kenai

Though many central peninsula residents are filling long summer afternoons with fishing, hiking, and boating, Kenai may offer them new entertainment options by the time winter returns. Two Kenai entertainment venues - a bowling alley and a movie theater - found new ownership this year and are planning to restart or expand by year's end.

