Mountain View Teachers gather to support status-quo funding

Callie Giordano, a teacher at Mountain View Elementary, participated in a rally on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the corner of Swires Road and the Kenai Spur Highway to support fully funding education. In lieu of a walk out, a group of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District teachers and their supporters held a "walk-in" rally on Tuesday morning in hopes of garnering support for education funding.

