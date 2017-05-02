Mountain View Teachers gather to supp...

Mountain View Teachers gather to support status-quo funding

Read more: Peninsula Clarion

In lieu of a walk out, a group of Kenai Peninsula Borough School District teachers and their supporters held a "walk-in" rally on Tuesday morning in hopes of garnering support for education funding. About two dozen Mountain View Elementary teachers, employees and students gathered at the corner of Swires Road and the Kenai Spur Highway before marching down the street for the start of school.

