Meet Mak and M.O.C.H.A: Trooper drug ...

Meet Mak and M.O.C.H.A: Trooper drug dogs get new names from Alaska students

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Alaska State Troopers are asking for the public's help in naming two new drug-detection dogs, K9-A, left, and K9-B. Alaskans, meet M.O.C.H.A. and Mak - Alaska State Troopers' two newest drug dogs, named in a statewide contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr 21 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC