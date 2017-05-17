Lawton Acres options include ballot proposition, land trade, purchase

Chris Konig of Kenai's Parks and Recreation department tills the Field of Flowers, preparing it to be planted with wildflowers, on Wednesday, May 17 in Kenai. The Field of Flowers is part of a 16 acre city-owned strip between the Kenai Spur Highway and a residential neighborhood to the south, whose residents have been fighting commercial development of Lawton Acres since the late 1980s.

