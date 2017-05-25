Kenai program planned

Kenai program planned

Hilcorp Alaska LLC is planning a modest development program at its federal Cook Inlet units this year, with the exception of a sizeable program planned for the Kenai unit. The local subsidiary of the Texas independent operates six units in the Cook Inlet region overseen by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management: the Beluga River unit, the Birch Hill unit, the Swanson River unit, the Beaver Creek unit, the Sterling unit and the Kenai unit.

