Kenai man arrested for Safeway arson

A Kenai man has been arrested and charged with arson after an early-morning incident at Kenai's Safeway store. Kenai Police responded to the store around 12:15 a.m. Thursday after management requested they remove someone who had started multiple fires from the business, according to a Kenai Police Department press release.

