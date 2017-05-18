Kenai eagle nest to stream live online
This screen capture from the city of Kenai's live-feeding camera above a local eagle nest shows an eagle parent roosting with two eggs on Thursday, May 18, 2017 in Kenai, Alaska. Presently the eagle camera is streaming to Kenai City Hall, where administrators hope to raise the city's profile by putting a live eagle feed online sometime in the coming weeks.
