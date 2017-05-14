Kenai airport commission hears further details of PRL airship

With a first-generation hybrid airship planned to start work in 2019 for transportation and contracting company PRL Logistics, both the airship's range of missions and the role of its Kenai base remain up in the air according to PRL founder and CEO Ron Hyde. He addressed Kenai airport commissioners and council members in a Thursday presentation at PRL's Cook Inlet Operations Center on the south shore of the Kenai River mouth.

