Eaglecrest Ski Area names new general...

Eaglecrest Ski Area names new general manager

Monday May 8

Attendance numbers spiked this year at Eaglecrest Ski Area thanks to healthy snowfall as seen here on March 5. The Eaglecrest Ski Area has a new general manager. The board of directors announced Monday that David Scanlan would come on board June 26. Scanlan will relocate from Greenwood, Maine, where he's been the general manager of the Mt.

