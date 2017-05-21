Derby days

Dustin Hill, of Kenai, races down the track at the All-American Soap Box Derby on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in the Kenai Municipal Rink parking lot in Kenai, Alaska. The Kenai Rotary Club has hosted the derby for ten years and aims to empower local youth through hard work and creativity in designing and building cars, the spirit of competition on race day and sportsmanship and comradery.

