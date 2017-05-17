Borough wrestles with school funding,...

Borough wrestles with school funding, taxes

15 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The Kenai Peninsula Borough is facing the same budget conundrum as the state, just on a smaller scale: residents want to maintain services but raising taxes is unpopular. The assembly is working on its fiscal year 2018 budget, trying to work around declining contributions from the state, particularly for education.

