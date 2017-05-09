Anchor Point, Kasilof to have field assessments this year
Borough assessors will be scoping out properties in the Anchor Point, Deep Creek, Ninilchik, Clam Gulch and Kasilof areas this year. The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assessing Departmentrotates field canvassing assessments around the peninsula on a regular basis, checking on major changes affecting property value, like the addition of a garage or shed.
