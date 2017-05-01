Alaska's March marijuana revenue jumps
In March, 27 growers paid $220,229 to the Alaska Department of Revenue Tax Division, wrote Kelly Mazzei, excise tax supervisor. Under Alaska law, growers pay the state's tax.
