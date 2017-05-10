Alaska may see ID choice
The daily impact to Kenai Peninsula Borough residents of Alaska's non-compliance to the federal Real ID law may be small, but a bill that advanced through the House Finance Committee on Tuesday would give Alaskans the choice to carry compliant identification. House Bill 74, from Gov. Bill Walker, would allow Alaskans to choose between having a driver's license or identification card that is Real ID compliant or not.
