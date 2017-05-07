A Farewell to Mrs. Bird

Rosemary Bird was honored at the end of the choir pop concert on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Kenai Central High School Auditorium in Kenai, Alaska. The Kenai Middle School choir bid a fond farewell to choir teacher Rosemary Bird on Thursday, April 27 in the Kenai Central High School Auditorium during the choir pop concert.

