1 of 3 incumbents unseated in HEA ele...

1 of 3 incumbents unseated in HEA election

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

In an election that concluded Thursday, Homer Electric Association members chose between six candidates for the three open seats on the cooperative's board of directors. In two of the races, incumbents Kelley Bookey and Jim Levine kept their seats, while a third incumbent - HEA Board of Directors president Dick Waisenen - lost to newcomer Dan Furlong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr 21 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,854,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC