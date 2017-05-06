1 of 3 incumbents unseated in HEA election
In an election that concluded Thursday, Homer Electric Association members chose between six candidates for the three open seats on the cooperative's board of directors. In two of the races, incumbents Kelley Bookey and Jim Levine kept their seats, while a third incumbent - HEA Board of Directors president Dick Waisenen - lost to newcomer Dan Furlong.
