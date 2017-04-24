Time to use caution when burning
Earlier this week, the Clarion reported that wildland fire officials are expecting to see normal fire activity through April and May, as compared with the early start to wildfire season that agencies were preparing for at this time last year. However, just because they are no indicators of higher-than-normal fire danger doesn't mean that the risk of a wildfire is nonexistent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr 21
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC