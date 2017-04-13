Soldotna council directs administration to draft pot ban legislation
After taking about two years to think it over, the Soldotna City Council has decided commercial marijuana still isn't right for the city. The council voted 4-2 at its Wednesday meeting to direct city administrators to draft legislation that would ban marijuana establishments from operating within city limits.
