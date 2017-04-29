Road project has long-term benefits for peninsula
It's a good thing when a project can kill two birds with one stone - or as is the case with planned improvements to the Sterling Highway between Soldotna and Clam Gulch, make the road safer for motorists while enhancing fish passage on the streams it crosses. The plan from the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is to widen the existing shoulders from 4 to 8 feet, add rumble strips and reflective striping, and install a safety edge, among other improvements.
