Refuge Notebook: Spring into Earth Day

Community groups, like this Girl Scout Troop cleaning up Slikok Creek, help get the Kenai Peninsula ready for summer. It's spring! I celebrate this fact in the sun warming my back, the drip, drip, drip of water melting off the roof, and the patchwork quilt of snow in the forest outside my window where, soon, little sprigs of green will push up through the accumulated birch seeds and brown leaves.

