Pratt artist takes new look at language
In Qena Sint'isis, an exhibit showing through May 26 at the Pratt Museum, artist Argent Kvasnikoff looks at the deeper meaning of language and text. He also reveals a defect of the modern Latin or Roman alphabet, the writing used for many Western languages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
