Peninsula hungry for locally grown food
The time is ripe for central Kenai Peninsula farmers, according to a market study that found an overwhelming demand for locally grown food in the area. "The amount of produce being grown right now is not even close to meeting demand," said Melissa Heuer, of Spork Consulting, the company that authored the market analysis.
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Fri
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
