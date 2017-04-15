Peninsula hungry for locally grown food

Peninsula hungry for locally grown food

Sunday Apr 16 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

The time is ripe for central Kenai Peninsula farmers, according to a market study that found an overwhelming demand for locally grown food in the area. "The amount of produce being grown right now is not even close to meeting demand," said Melissa Heuer, of Spork Consulting, the company that authored the market analysis.

