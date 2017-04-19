Nikiski family welcomes reindeer calf
Dancer the reindeer nuzzles her new baby, a female, shortly after its birth on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 in Nikiski, Alaska. The Hansen family in Nikiski has had reindeer for five years and take them around the central Kenai Peninsula for appearances at Christmastime.
