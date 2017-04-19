KPBSD holds back on open positions
On the surface, it looks like the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District isn't hiring, but uncertainty surrounding next year's budget has the district posting positions with caution. "The big thing is that we have 30 positions that are on hold right now all around the district," district spokesperson Pegge Erkeneff said.
