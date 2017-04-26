Kenai Peninsula Historical Conference sheds light on Russian, Native history
Linguist James Kari, who worked with Dena'ina speaker Peter Kalifornsky on preserving the vanishing Dena'ina language in the 1970's, 80's and 90's, speaks at a Kenai Peninsula History Conference panel on Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Kenai Peninsula College near Soldotna, Alaska. Kari was the only speaker to present his work at both last week's history conference and the one that preceded it in 1974.
