Kenai gets prescription drug drop-off box

Central Peninsula Health Foundation Director Kathy Gensel, Kenai Police School Resource Officer Dan Smith, Lauren Baker, a Serenity House client, Serenity House Intake Coordinator Shari Conner and Jodi Lout, a receptionist at Serenity House, stand with the Kenai Police Department's new prescription drop box Friday, April 28, 2017 at the department's station in Kenai, Alaska. The box was purchased for the police station by Central Peninsula Health Foundation, and is available 24/7 for those who want to safety and anonymously dispose of most prescription medications - certain items like liquids and needles cannot be put in the drop box.

