Kenai-based airship may arrive in 2019

Possibilities that a new airship design may bring to Kenai include a $10 million hangar, science educational activities, local jobs and a chance to fly liquefied natural gas to remote Alaska. Founder and CEO Ron Hyde of transportation and contracting company PRL Logistics gave Kenai City Council members an update on Wednesday about his plans to base a Lockheed Martin hybrid airship at PRL's compound on the south side of the Kenai River mouth, as well as the possibility of moving PRL's corporate headquarters to Kenai from Anchorage.

