Group says Cook Inlet gas leak shows why Alaska LNG route must end in Valdez
The town of Valdez, seen from the helipad of the 500-2 barge at the SERVS facility on Feb. 15, 2016. A municipal-led gas line group says that a recent hard-to-fix pipeline leak in Cook Inlet shows that Alaska's gas-export project should not be allowed to cross under the Inlet to Nikiski but instead end on land in Valdez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling
|Apr 21
|The one
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07)
|Feb '17
|Concerned
|45
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC