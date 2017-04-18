Fire season shaping up to have later ...

Fire season shaping up to have later start

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Peninsula Clarion

In this May 22, 2014 photo, Central Emergency Services firefighter Josh Thompson throws brush into a fire along Funny River Road as the group works to control the burning Funny River wildfire which consumed more than 63,000 acres of Kenai National Wildlife Refuge land. Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service contracted planes that dropped fire retardant adjacent to homes that were threatened by the Card Street wildfire, as shown in this June 15, 2015 photo in Sterling, Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Fri The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,492,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC