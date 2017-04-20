Early Kenai River king run projected at 6,500 salmon
Les Anderson's 1985 king salmon from the Kenai River weighed in at 97 pounds, 4 ounces, a rod-and-reel world record. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is projecting the Kenai River will see an early run of 6,500 king salmon this year.
