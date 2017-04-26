Custodians approved for Kasilof man accused of kidnapping

Frank Bush, 29, was c harged on March 1 with crimes including kidnapping and assault for incidents authorities allege happened in various spots on the Kenai Peninsula in late February. Kenai police say a man called 911 and said he was being held in the back of Bush's pickup truck, and that he had been taken to homes in the Kasilof and Sterling areas where he was beaten and threatened.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.