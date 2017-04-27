Council spikes assessment resolution

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre visited the Homer City Council at its Monday night meeting to field criticism over the borough's recent property assessments in the Homer area, but also to defend the assessor's model in calculating taxable property at the "full and true value," as mandated in state law. At issue was Resolution 17-040, "declaring the 2017 property tax assessments to be unfair in relationship to other borough communities and requests said assessments to be invalidated until the new tax model is fairly implemented borough wide."

