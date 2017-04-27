Council spikes assessment resolution

Council spikes assessment resolution

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Homer News

Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre visited the Homer City Council at its Monday night meeting to field criticism over the borough's recent property assessments in the Homer area, but also to defend the assessor's model in calculating taxable property at the "full and true value," as mandated in state law. At issue was Resolution 17-040, "declaring the 2017 property tax assessments to be unfair in relationship to other borough communities and requests said assessments to be invalidated until the new tax model is fairly implemented borough wide."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers seek Anchorage man who fled in Sterling Apr 21 The one 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 20
News Man arrested on multiple sex abuse charges (Apr '07) Feb '17 Concerned 45
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Medicaid reform and pet protection measures pas... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,927 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,167

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC