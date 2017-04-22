Captain Conservation' wins Caring for the Kenai

Anya Hondel, of Soldotna Prep School, took the top prize at Thursday's Caring for the Kenai competition with her project, a puppet super hero named Captain Conservation. Anya Hondel, of Soldotna Prep School, took the top prize at Thursday's Caring for the Kenai competition with her project, a puppet super hero named Captain Conservation.

