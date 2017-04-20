Bill seeks to authorize community seed-sharing for agriculturalists
Paul Sutherland of the Kenai Peninsula Food Bank holds a handful of seeds for the upcoming growing season at the food bank's garden Thursday in Soldotna. A bill before the Alaska House of Representatives seeks to vindicate gardeners and farmers across the state by allowing local gardening communities to share seeds.
