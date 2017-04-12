Assembly to consider forming highway EMS service area
In this November 2016 photo, the Seward Highway stretches southward toward the town of Seward near Moose Pass. The Kenai Peninsula Borough administration is working on establishing an emergency medical service area corridor along the highway system on the eastern Kenai Peninsula to provide more thorough emergency response coverage for the thousands of travelers that cross the highway every year.
