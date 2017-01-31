Time to make the bagels

Jeff Warton samples three flavors of bagel spread at the grand opening of the Kenai location of Everything Bagels on Tuesday, Jan. 31,2017 in Kenai, Alaska. The grand opening comes 13 days after the Kenai shop had its soft opening on Jan. 18, seven months after Everything Bagels opened its first location in Soldotna on July 15, 2016, and on the one-year anniversary of co-owners Matt and Pamela Parker making their first batch of bagels in their home kitchen, Pamela Parker said.

