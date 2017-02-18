State must continue to support fight against opioid abuse
This past week, Gov. Bill Walker signed an administrative order directing state agencies to pursue grant funding to help fight opioid abuse across the state. The order came after Gov. Walker called opioid abuse a public health disaster that Alaska communities can not fight on their own.
