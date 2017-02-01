Small jobs at North Fork
As it approaches its first year since emerging from bankruptcy, the independent is planning what it is calling 'small ball' projects to increase production from existing wells at the onshore Cook Inlet unit in the southern Kenai Peninsula north of Homer. Those include additional compression and separation facilities, reprocessing seismic over the area and conducting workover operations to improve production at existing wells.
