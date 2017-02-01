Sentencing for Soldotna man's sex abuse case postponed
The sentencing for a Soldotna man who pleaded to guilty to sexual abuse of a minor has been pushed back due to a discrepancy over the sentencing ranges he could face. Michael Dean Hancock, 58, was indicted on Feb. 3, 2016 on a count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, an unclassified felony, and a count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, a class B felony, for incidents in 2006 that took place with a girl who was under 16 at the time, according to the indictment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC