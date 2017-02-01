Sentencing for Soldotna man's sex abu...

Sentencing for Soldotna man's sex abuse case postponed

Peninsula Clarion

The sentencing for a Soldotna man who pleaded to guilty to sexual abuse of a minor has been pushed back due to a discrepancy over the sentencing ranges he could face. Michael Dean Hancock, 58, was indicted on Feb. 3, 2016 on a count of first-degree sexual abuse of a minor, an unclassified felony, and a count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, a class B felony, for incidents in 2006 that took place with a girl who was under 16 at the time, according to the indictment.

