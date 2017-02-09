School budget cuts could affect custodians, others

This graph uses calculations based on a Feb. 6 Kenai Peninsula Borough School District budget presentation to show where the school district has made its $8.55 million in budget cuts since fiscal 2015. A rough sketch of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District's budget for the coming year includes $2.48 million in cuts that administrators are recommending to offset anticipated funding that would otherwise leave the present district budget with a $2.79 million deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.