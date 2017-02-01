Twenty three days into his job as Kenai City Manager, Paul Ostrander speaks about Kenai issues to a Kenai Chamber of Commerce audience during a talk on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. . After 23 days as Kenai City Manager, Paul Ostrander spoke about his view of Kenai's finances, policies, and future obstacles to an audience of Kenai Chamber of Commerce members and the general public at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.