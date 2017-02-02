No joke: Climate change humanized
An economist and a couple of environmentalists walk into a bar, and the bartender says, "What is this? Some kind of joke?" Well, in the case of the economist - yes. That would be Yoram Bauman of Seattle, a self-described stand-up economist who uses humor along with social science to approach the serious subject of climate change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Homer News.
