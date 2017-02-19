Nikiski man arrested for pointing shotgun at snowplowing crew, troopers
Alaska State Troopers say a Nikiski man was arrested Saturday after he pointed a shotgun at a snowplowing crew and troopers who arrived to investigate. Troopers said in an online dispatch Saturday that they were called to a house on Ramona Road in Nikiski after someone called to report that a "highly intoxicated" Michael A. Wicker, 56, pointed a gun at two people in a plow truck.
