Native leaders workshop to address education barriers

Sticky notes with ideas and suggestions written by participants in a Native Leaders Gathering cover a poster at the meeting Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at the Dena'ina Wellness Center in Kenai, Alaska. Tribal representatives and members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and other organizations met to discuss the gaps in education for the district's Native students as well as possible solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.