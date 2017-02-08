Native leaders workshop to address ed...

Native leaders workshop to address education barriers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Sticky notes with ideas and suggestions written by participants in a Native Leaders Gathering cover a poster at the meeting Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at the Dena'ina Wellness Center in Kenai, Alaska. Tribal representatives and members of the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District and other organizations met to discuss the gaps in education for the district's Native students as well as possible solutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenai Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13) Sep '16 fishbatMedia 14
News Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv... Sep '16 Marie Baker Harmon 1
News Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ... Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16) Jul '16 howironic2 1
Nikiski Music Thread (May '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 19
News 2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
News Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jennie 1
See all Kenai Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenai Forum Now

Kenai Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenai Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
 

Kenai, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,661 • Total comments across all topics: 278,721,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC