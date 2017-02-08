'Low risk' gas leak from undersea pipe suspected after helicopter spots bubbles in Cook Inlet
Hilcorp Alaska said on Wednesday that an undersea pipeline carrying natural gas to shore in Cook Inlet may be leaking. The company suspects gas is coming from the 8-inch pipeline that runs from Platform A, said Lori Nelson, external affairs manager at Hilcorp Alaska.
