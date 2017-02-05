LeeShore among shelters to get help with maintenance
The LeeShore Center in Kenai has been cooking up some major improvements for the women and children who stay there - namely, its kitchen. The domestic violence shelter is one of 17 in Alaska getting some help to address deferred maintenance issues with its building.
