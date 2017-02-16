Kenai rearranges funding to prepare for new budget
Kenai got a head start on its upcoming budget by rearranging its funds via an ordinance that moves $124,303 budgeted this year for planned projects back into the city's general fund, which could be spent in the coming fiscal year. "The canceling of projects and returning unexpended funds will provide a clearer picture of funding available for city operations and future capital needs," Kenai Finance Director Terry Eubank wrote in a memo to the city council.
