Kenai bowling alley sold to Dean You
Bowling balls may soon be rumbling again down the lanes of Kenai's bowling alley, bought this week by a group of business people that includes Anchorage-based commercial real estate consultant Dean You and avid Kenai bowler Charlotte Yamada. You said his group plans to make the bowling alley a place of entertainment similar to what it was before it went out of business in fall 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Kenai Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seek out the ideal of 2013 Prom Dresses (Jul '13)
|Sep '16
|fishbatMedia
|14
|Soldotna man's body recovered from Interior riv...
|Sep '16
|Marie Baker Harmon
|1
|Warmer weather and experimentation lead to new ...
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Sterling man faces sexual abuse, child porn cha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|howironic2
|1
|Nikiski Music Thread (May '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|19
|2 Hikers Rescued from Kenai Peninsula Glacier (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
|Invasive aphids found around Kachemak Bay (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jennie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenai Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC