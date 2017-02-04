Kenai bowling alley sold to Dean You

Bowling balls may soon be rumbling again down the lanes of Kenai's bowling alley, bought this week by a group of business people that includes Anchorage-based commercial real estate consultant Dean You and avid Kenai bowler Charlotte Yamada. You said his group plans to make the bowling alley a place of entertainment similar to what it was before it went out of business in fall 2015.

